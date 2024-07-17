The Next Blockbuster Drug’s Key Ingredient Could Be AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader.

You know the lyric “A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” from Disney’s 1964 film Mary Poppins. Maybe you’ve even sang the catchy tune to your own children.

Well, 60 years later, we all might as well be singing “A partnership with OpenAI helps the medicine get made.”

You see, several medical technology and biotech companies have been leveraging tech from OpenAI, the company that famously created ChatGPT, for healthcare purposes.

I’ve said before that the healthcare industry has entered the “Age of AI,” and the opportunities to capitalize on it are popping up like bacteria in a Petri dish. And as OpenAI has an estimated market share of 26% in the vast artificial intelligence market, its involvement in the healthcare sector could spell huge advancements for the industry.

So, in today’s Smart Money, let’s look at how OpenAI is making waves in the AI healthcare waters… and at some of the best ways to get in on this growing trend.

Putting the AI in AI Healthcare

OpenAI has made key partnerships on its path toward advancing drug development and healthcare research.

For instance, Moderna Inc. (MRNA) – one of the leading developers of the Covid-19 vaccine – has been partnered with OpenAI since 2023. Back in April, the biotech company partnered with OpenAI once again to use ChatGPT Enterprise (a version of the generative AI tool designed for business) to bring 15 new products to the market over the next five years. These medicines range from a vaccine against RVS to individualized cancer treatments.

Likewise, Color Health, a cancer-detection company, partnered with OpenAI in June to adopt GPT-4o, the latest version of the latter’s large language model (LLM). The “o” in GPT-4o stands for “Omni,” which refers to the model’s multimodal capabilities across text, vision, and audio. Color Health uses GPT-4o to identify missing diagnostics and construct work-up plans.

Then last week, OpenAI announced that it will partner with Los Alamos National Laboratory to study how AI can safely assist scientists in laboratories. Los Alamos is one of the leading federal research labs, and the partnership will work to advance bioscientific research.

According to Los Alamos, the upcoming evaluation will be the “the first of its kind and contribute to state-of-the-art research on AI biosecurity evaluations.”

Together, OpenAI and Los Alamos will determine how multimodal, frontier AI models – like GPT-4o – can assist lab researchers through vision and voice capabilities. The evaluation will provide a framework for current and future AI models.

Nick Generous, a deputy group leader at Los Alamos, says that incorporating AI in the lab is key to understanding the role the technology could play, both as a tool in developing healthcare technology… and as a threat.

The study will assess AI-enabled biological threats, or threats caused by substances or agents that have a natural origin, like bacteria, viruses, and toxins. The work will evaluate how AI models could, as Los Alamos puts it, “lower the barrier of entry for non-experts to create a biological threat.”

According to previous evaluations done by OpenAI’s research team, ChatGPT-4 caused a “mild uplift” in providing information that could cause biological threats.

The new, partnered evaluations will also support the White House Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, where the Department of Energy labs will help evaluate the capabilities of AI frontier models.

The Future of AI Healthcare

OpenAI management says, “This is important… because we believe AI has the potential to multiply the speed and impact of science for good.”

I agree.

That’s why I’ve been following the AI healthcare trend so closely. In fact, I made a prediction my January edition of Fry’s Investment Report that…

AI will trigger a new “Golden Age” of drug discovery and development.

OpenAI is just one of the many companies that are proving my forecast true. And this transformational technology could both improve the plight of humanity – and enrich forward-looking investors.

In fact, one of the most incredible – and timely – AI healthcare advancements comes from Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company, Neuralink. Musk and his team at Neuralink have created a strange, new AI device that allows a person to control external devices with their mind, alone.

If things go as Musk’s team predicts, the paralyzed will walk, the blind will see, and the deaf will hear.

Neuralink is still a private company, though one well-known tech company (which you can learn more about here) can give you some exposure to Neuralink’s growth.

I put all the details inside a special report called How to Profit From Elon Musk’s Neuralink. To get access to this special report – and the stock pick inside – learn how to join me at my Fry’s Investment Report today.

Regards,

Eric Fry

P.S. AI may continue to dominate thefinancial newsand stock market, but millions of investors are in the dark about a new AI breakthrough. New research shows thousands of stocks could soon be impacted by this new breakthrough.

That’s why, in the next couple of weeks, I’ll be participating in an urgent AI discussion along with several of my colleagues. There’s a major development unfolding in the world of AI and it’s about to send shockwaves through the stock market – and we want you to know about it. Look for more details next week.

