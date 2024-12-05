News & Insights

NexGold Mining Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries

December 05, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.

NexGold Mining Corp. has announced impressive high-grade gold results from its Goliath Gold Complex, particularly in the C Zone East, indicating potential for further discovery. The company has also reported promising initial drill results from its Interlakes program, showcasing orogenic-style gold mineralization. These findings suggest strong growth prospects for NexGold’s mining operations.

