NexGold Mining Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.
NexGold Mining Corp. has announced impressive high-grade gold results from its Goliath Gold Complex, particularly in the C Zone East, indicating potential for further discovery. The company has also reported promising initial drill results from its Interlakes program, showcasing orogenic-style gold mineralization. These findings suggest strong growth prospects for NexGold’s mining operations.
