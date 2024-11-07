News & Insights

NexGen Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

November 07, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

NexGen Energy Ltd. Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:NXG) has released an update.

NexGen Energy Ltd. has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, outlining strong performance and significant progress in its Rook I Project. The company continues to focus on maintaining robust health, safety, and environmental standards while managing capital effectively. Investors may find NexGen’s strategic direction and financial resilience promising for future growth.

