Nexa Resources Updates Production and Cost Forecasts for 2024

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) has released an update.

Nexa Resources SA has reaffirmed its total mining production guidance for zinc and lead in 2024, while significantly lowering its cash cost and capital expenditures forecasts. The company anticipates increased production at its Cerro Lindo, Vazante, and Atacocha mines, which will offset reductions at Aripuanã and the recently sold Morro Agudo site. Overall, Nexa’s strategic adjustments aim to enhance operational efficiency and optimize financial performance.

