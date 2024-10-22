Nex Metals Unveils High-Grade Gold at Pennyweight Point

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has announced exceptional results from its maiden drilling program at Pennyweight Point, part of the Yundamindra Gold Project. The drilling revealed significant gold mineralization, with highlights including a 14-meter intercept at 15.48 g/t gold, indicating a promising new discovery. With the mineralization open in all directions, the company plans further exploration to unlock the full potential of the site.

For further insights into AU:NME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.