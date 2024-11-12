News & Insights

News Corp. price target raised to $40 from $36 at Guggenheim

November 12, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on News Corp. (NWSA) to $40 from $36 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after updating the firm’s model to reflect fiscal Q1 earnings and management’s forward commentary. The firm’s FY25 revenue and EBITDA forecasts are now $10.36B and $1.69B, compared to $10.40B and $1.65B previously.

