Newlox Gold Files Financial Statements for 2024

November 29, 2024 — 10:33 pm EST

Newlox Gold Ventures (TSE:LUX) has released an update.

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp has successfully filed its Consolidated Financial Statements for the first and second quarters of 2024. The first quarter financial statements were delayed due to late adjustments from the auditing firm, but the second quarter statements were filed on time. Interested investors can access these documents on SEDAR Plus.

