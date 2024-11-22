Newfield Resources Advances Tongo Mine and ESG Goals

Newfield Resources Ltd. (AU:NWF) has released an update.
Newfield Resources Ltd. reported no lost time injuries for the quarter ending September 2024 as it continues development at the Tongo Diamond Mine. The company plans a surface bulk sample to enhance resource estimation, aiming for a 2025 start. Efforts to switch to hydropower and boost local employment and diversity are ongoing.
