Newegg Commerce Gets Nasdaq Compliance Extension

November 06, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Newegg Commerce (NEGG) has released an update.

Newegg Commerce has been granted an additional 180 days by Nasdaq to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share, a reprieve that extends their deadline to May 5, 2025. This extension allows Newegg more time to strategize on regaining compliance, although there is no guarantee of success. Investors will be watching closely as the company evaluates its options to meet Nasdaq’s standards.

