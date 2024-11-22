News & Insights

Stocks

Newborn Town Inc. Boosts Stake in Subsidiary

November 22, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Newborn Town Inc. has announced the completion of a significant share purchase agreement involving the issuance of 10 million shares, enhancing its stake in a principal subsidiary by acquiring over 19 million shares from JJQJ. This strategic move highlights Newborn Town’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the market through calculated acquisitions. Given the size of the transaction, it falls under the company’s deemed disposal of equity interest, though it does not constitute a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:9911 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.