Newborn Town Inc. Boosts Stake in Subsidiary

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has announced the completion of a significant share purchase agreement involving the issuance of 10 million shares, enhancing its stake in a principal subsidiary by acquiring over 19 million shares from JJQJ. This strategic move highlights Newborn Town’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the market through calculated acquisitions. Given the size of the transaction, it falls under the company’s deemed disposal of equity interest, though it does not constitute a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

