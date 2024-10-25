Newborn Town Inc. Bolsters Shareholder Value with New Purchase

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has announced the purchase of an additional 3.1 million shares by Three D Partners Limited under its RSU Award Scheme, reflecting confidence in its business prospects. This move, which accounts for approximately 0.26% of the total shares, underscores the company’s robust financial position and commitment to creating shareholder value.

