Newborn Town Inc. Bolsters Shareholder Value with New Purchase

October 25, 2024 — 06:14 am EDT

Newborn Town Inc. (HK:9911) has released an update.

Newborn Town Inc. has announced the purchase of an additional 3.1 million shares by Three D Partners Limited under its RSU Award Scheme, reflecting confidence in its business prospects. This move, which accounts for approximately 0.26% of the total shares, underscores the company’s robust financial position and commitment to creating shareholder value.

