New World Resources Advances Antler Copper Project

December 04, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has reached a significant milestone in the development of its high-grade Antler Copper Project in Arizona, with the Aquifer Protection Permit being deemed Technically Complete by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. This achievement is crucial for moving forward with the project’s development and highlights the company’s commitment to adhering to best environmental practices. With all necessary long-lead state permits now in progress, New World is poised to expedite the project’s development.

