News & Insights

Stocks

New World Development Reveals Leadership Structure

November 01, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development Company Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting the roles of key executives and their responsibilities across various projects and committees. This strategic information is crucial for investors and stakeholders, offering insights into the leadership structure as the company navigates future growth opportunities. With a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, the company is poised to drive its business objectives effectively.

For further insights into HK:0017 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWWDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.