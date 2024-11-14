New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote
Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ: This digital media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media, Inc. Price and Consensus
Townsquare Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Townsquare Media, Inc. Quote
Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote
Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This video software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vimeo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vimeo, Inc. Quote
TrueBlue, Inc. TBI: This specialized workforce solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. Price and Consensus
TrueBlue, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueBlue, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars
Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.
In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.Download How to Profit from the Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Boom absolutely free today.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.