New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Townsquare Media, Inc. TSQ: This digital media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This video software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. TBI: This specialized workforce solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

