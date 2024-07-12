New Strong Buy Stocks for July 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC: This natural gas compression services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY: This integrated aluminum company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA: This oncology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

