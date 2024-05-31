New Sparkle Roll Expands Remuneration Committee

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. You Yiyang as an additional member of their Remuneration Committee, effective from 30 May 2024. This follows previous appointments and ratifications of committee members after the special general meeting held in April. The Company’s board now includes two executive Directors, one non-executive Director, and three independent non-executive Directors.

