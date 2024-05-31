News & Insights

Stocks

New Sparkle Roll Expands Remuneration Committee

May 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. You Yiyang as an additional member of their Remuneration Committee, effective from 30 May 2024. This follows previous appointments and ratifications of committee members after the special general meeting held in April. The Company’s board now includes two executive Directors, one non-executive Director, and three independent non-executive Directors.

For further insights into HK:0970 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.