New Pacific Metals Reports Narrower Quarterly Loss

November 15, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) has released an update.

New Pacific Metals Corp reported a slight decrease in its total assets to $137.86 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $137.67 million on June 30, 2024. The company also recorded a net loss of $1.26 million for the quarter, which is an improvement from the previous year’s $1.75 million loss. Despite the loss, New Pacific Metals maintained a strong equity position with a total equity of $136.52 million.

