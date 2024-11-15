New Pacific Metals Reports Narrower Quarterly Loss

New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) has released an update.

New Pacific Metals Corp reported a slight decrease in its total assets to $137.86 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $137.67 million on June 30, 2024. The company also recorded a net loss of $1.26 million for the quarter, which is an improvement from the previous year’s $1.75 million loss. Despite the loss, New Pacific Metals maintained a strong equity position with a total equity of $136.52 million.

For further insights into TSE:NUAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.