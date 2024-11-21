New Jersey Resources Gains Approval for Rate Increase

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New Jersey Resources ( (NJR) ) has provided an announcement.

New Jersey Natural Gas Company has secured approval for a $157 million increase in its base rates, reflecting significant infrastructure investments and system enhancements aimed at bolstering reliability and supporting operations. This settlement, endorsed by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, balances the interests of customers and the company, while positioning NJNG to advance towards cleaner energy solutions. These efforts include modernizing infrastructure to support lower carbon fuels and enhancing cybersecurity, ensuring continued service excellence for its customers.

See more data about NJR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.