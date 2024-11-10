News & Insights

New Innovations in Wealthtech Tax Solutions

November 10, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Commonwealth Financial Network is enhancing its advisor platform with new tax-focused tools to improve efficiency and meet clients' evolving needs. This suite includes advanced planning solutions such as direct indexing, portfolio tax optimization, and unified managed accounts, providing advisors with tailored options for optimizing client portfolios. 

 

In 2025, advisors will also have access to a managed CTO service to streamline technology management, allowing them to focus more on client relations. Additionally, tools like the tax transition feature and automated tax-loss harvesting will support tax-efficient investing for clients. 

 

These upgrades are positioned to enable advisors to scale their businesses and better serve clients, particularly those with sophisticated financial needs.

Finsum: These types of innovations in wealth tech can vastly improve advisors options particularly with tax solutions.  

