New Found Gold Begins Key Assessment for Queensway Project

November 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

New Found Gold (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp has initiated a maiden resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for its Queensway Project in Newfoundland. This development marks a significant step in evaluating the project’s mineral inventory and economic potential, with the goal of identifying development scenarios. The assessment is expected to be completed by Q2 2025, guided by the expertise of SLR Consulting.

