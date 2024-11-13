New Focus Auto Tech Resolves Shareholder Equity Dispute

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings (HK:0360) has released an update.

New Focus Auto Tech Holdings has successfully resolved a civil lending dispute involving its controlling shareholder, resulting in the release of frozen equity interests. The lawsuit, initially filed by Shenzhen Business Traveler, has been withdrawn with no impact on the company’s control or operations. Investors are advised to remain cautious when trading the company’s securities.

