New ETFs Make Private Credit Investment Easier

December 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

BondBloxx has introduced the PCMM ETF, the first of its kind to provide direct access to private credit markets through collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). This ETF focuses on middle-market companies, a $5 trillion subset of the $30 trillion private credit market, offering diversification for fixed-income portfolios. 

 

Private credit, characterized by short durations and low correlations to equities, provides resilience against Federal Reserve policy shifts. The fund, which invests 80% of its assets in private credit CLOs, delivers current yields around 7% and charges a 68-basis-point fee. 

 

PCMM is positioned as a liquid, transparent, and cost-effective alternative to traditional private credit vehicles like interval funds. BondBloxx envisions this ETF as a key tool for financial advisors seeking enhanced returns and diversification in their clients’ portfolios.

 

Finsum: This is another perfect example of ETFs making alternatives or more complicated assets easier for clients. 

