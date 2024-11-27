NevGold Corp Expands Exploration at Limousine Butte

Nevgold Corp (TSE:NAU) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
NevGold Corp has received a crucial permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management, allowing the company to expand its exploration activities at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada. This approval significantly increases the area for potential gold and base metals exploration from 15 to 200 acres, positioning NevGold for further development in this active district.
For further insights into TSE:NAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.