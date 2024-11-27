NevGold Corp Expands Exploration at Limousine Butte

Nevgold Corp (TSE:NAU) has released an update.

NevGold Corp has received a crucial permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management, allowing the company to expand its exploration activities at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada. This approval significantly increases the area for potential gold and base metals exploration from 15 to 200 acres, positioning NevGold for further development in this active district.

