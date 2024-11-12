Nevada Organic Phosphate Reports Major Exploration Progress

Silver Eagle Mines Inc. (TSE:NOP) has released an update.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. has made significant progress in exploring its Murdock Property in Northeast Nevada, with promising results that highlight the project’s huge potential and commitment to sustainability. The company has successfully raised over $1.5 million since 2022 and aims to further strengthen its financial position with ongoing exploration funding. With an expanded target area, the potential mineralization inventory now stands at up to 220 million tonnes of rock phosphate.

