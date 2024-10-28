News & Insights

NeuroScientific Advances in Glaucoma Treatment Research

October 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:NSB) has released an update.

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd is making strides in its glaucoma treatment with the start of IND-enabling studies for EmtinB, following a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The company maintains a strong financial footing with a cash balance of A$4.74 million, carefully managing expenses while exploring new opportunities to enhance its portfolio. These developments could bring the company closer to securing FDA approval for clinical trials, potentially impacting its stock performance.

