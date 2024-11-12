NeuroPace, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Neuropace, Inc. ( (NPCE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Neuropace, Inc. presented to its investors.

NeuroPace, Inc., a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, specializes in innovative solutions for epilepsy treatment, primarily through its RNS System, a brain-responsive platform designed to reduce seizures in drug-resistant epilepsy patients. In its third quarter of 2024, NeuroPace reported a significant 28% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, reaching $21.1 million, primarily driven by the RNS System’s sales. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $78 million and $80 million, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory. Key financial highlights include a robust gross margin of 73.2% and a decrease in cash burn, indicative of strong operational discipline. NeuroPace’s strategic moves this quarter included strengthening its management team and expanding its Project CARE initiative, which contributed to increased implant referrals. The company also submitted promising three-year data from its ongoing Post-Approval Study of the RNS System, signaling positive long-term outcomes for patients. Looking ahead, NeuroPace is focused on capitalizing on market opportunities by extending its RNS therapy’s reach and exploring new indications, while maintaining a strong financial outlook for the remainder of 2024.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.