Neuronetics Sees Q3 Revenue Rise Amid Strategic Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

An update from Neuronetics (STIM)

Neuronetics reports a 4% revenue boost in Q3 2024, reaching $18.5 million, driven by increased U.S. sales of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy systems. Despite a net loss of $13.3 million, the company is optimistic about its acquisition of Greenbrook TMS, expected to expand mental health services and drive future growth. The merger promises strategic advantages and potential financial synergies, positioning Neuronetics as a leading provider in the U.S. mental health sector.

