Neuronetics Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk: Can It Meet the $1.00 Bid Price Requirement?

Neuronetics (STIM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Neuronetics faces a critical business risk due to its failure to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, as indicated by a deficiency letter received on October 3, 2024. The company has until April 1, 2025, to comply with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days. Failure to achieve compliance could lead to the delisting of its common stock, adversely impacting its ability to raise additional funds, the stock’s price, and liquidity, as well as possibly triggering default under the Perceptive Facility. The potential delisting raises significant concerns about Neuronetics’ future operational flexibility and financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on STIM stock based on 1 Buy.

