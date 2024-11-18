News & Insights

Stocks

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Rebrands Amidst Strategic Changes

November 18, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( (NRBO) ) just unveiled an update.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is set to rebrand as MetaVia Inc. on November 29, 2024, with a new Nasdaq ticker symbol, MTVA, reflecting its focus on cardiometabolic diseases. This strategic realignment accompanies significant clinical milestones, including trials for DA-1241 and DA-1726, targeting conditions like obesity and MASH. Despite the name change, shareholders’ rights remain unaffected, and operations continue as usual, supported by a strong financing background.

Learn more about NRBO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NRBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.