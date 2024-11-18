NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Rebrands Amidst Strategic Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals ( (NRBO) ) just unveiled an update.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is set to rebrand as MetaVia Inc. on November 29, 2024, with a new Nasdaq ticker symbol, MTVA, reflecting its focus on cardiometabolic diseases. This strategic realignment accompanies significant clinical milestones, including trials for DA-1241 and DA-1726, targeting conditions like obesity and MASH. Despite the name change, shareholders’ rights remain unaffected, and operations continue as usual, supported by a strong financing background.

