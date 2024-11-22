NeuRizer Ltd Lists 98 Million Shares on ASX

NeuRizer Ltd (AU:NRZ) has released an update.

NeuRizer Ltd has announced the quotation of 98 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant move for the company. This development follows previous transaction disclosures and is set to attract attention from investors keen on expanding their portfolios. The announcement highlights NeuRizer’s ongoing efforts to bolster its market presence and financial growth.

