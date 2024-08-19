Netflix (NFLX) Releases the Trailer of A-List to Playlist

Netflix NFLX recently released the trailer of A-List to Playlist, which is set to premiere on Aug 30. The show features Cho Jung-seok, who steps away from the screen to pursue his long-held dream of becoming a singer-songwriter. The newly released trailer promises an emotional journey filled with moments of struggle, inspiration and triumph as Cho navigates the challenges of his musical aspirations.



The series will be bolstered by an impressive lineup, including renowned artists like Gummy, Dynamic Duo, Kim Ea-na and Kong Hyo-jin. These stars will lend their expertise, encouragement and a bit of tough love to help Cho discover and refine his musical talent. The trailer also reveals that megastars IU and Park Hyo-shin will join the journey, adding to the high anticipation surrounding the show.



In addition to the musical and emotional depth, the series will also showcase Cho’s comedic side, thanks to his “right-hand and left-hand” men, Jung Sang-hoon and Moon Sang-hoon. Their humorous antics are set to provide a perfect counterbalance to the series' more intense moments.

NFLX’s Upcoming Korean Content to Aid APAC Revenues

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company unveiled its 2024 content slate targeting Korea's expanding streaming market. The lineup includes a strong year for K-dramas, highlighting Netflix's commitment to offering diverse storytelling. This is expected to aid APAC revenues in the upcoming quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX's 2024 APAC revenues is pegged at $4.28 billion, indicating 13.3% year-over-year growth.



2023 was a strong year for Korean content on Netflix, as it became the most viewed non-English content. It included significant titles like Doctor Cha, Blood Hounds, The Glory and Queenmaker.



The upcoming K-drama lineup features new seasons of popular shows, such as Squid Game and Gyeongseong Creature, as well as new series like The Frog, Mr. PLankton, Devil May Cry and Hellbound. These upcoming shows reflect a diverse array of genres and star-studded casts, underscoring Netflix's continued commitment to offering captivating Korean drama content.



However, Netflix faces tough competition in the streaming space from Amazon AMZN, Fox’s FOXA Tubi and Disney DIS.



Netflix has gained 38.4% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2%. Shares of AMZN and FOXA have returned 16.5% and 33.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. Shares of DIS have lost 1.1% year to date.

Conclusion

Netflix’s expanding regional content is a major positive, which bodes well for the long-term growth of the company. However, competition in the streaming industry remains a concern.



Additionally, the company’s focus on streaming regional content has been leading to international growth. NFLX is diversifying its content portfolio and working on projects across Korea as well as other places like India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and the entire Middle East.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFLX’s third-quarter 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $5.07, which has increased 37 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $19.08 per share, which has increased 73 cents in the past 30 days.

