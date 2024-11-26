Netcapital secures FINRA approval for broker-dealer license

Netcapital (NCPL) has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to become a FINRA-member broker-dealer. Key Highlights: Netcapital Securities Inc. is specifically approved to engage in the following types of business: private placements of securities and referral business. The purpose of Netcapital Securities Inc. is to support companies raising equity capital under Regulation A and/or Regulation D, and to partner with other broker-dealers to collaboratively syndicate deals. This approval allows Netcapital to support larger fundraises while potentially offering its investor base a broader range of investment opportunities. Additionally, this approval enables Netcapital Securities Inc. to charge fees on the capital issuers raise under Reg A and Reg D, and to enter into fee sharing agreements with other broker-dealers.

