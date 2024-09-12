NetApp's AFF C-Series Storage & Other Solutions Utilized by Anaplan

NetApp NTAP recently announced that Anaplan, a premier provider of business planning and decision-making platforms, is deploying NTAP’s unified data storage solution to strengthen the storage systems across its four global data centers. The initiative aims to consolidate Anaplan’s data storage across public and private clouds, streamlining its data operations and advancing innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.



Anaplan is widely recognized for its cloud-based AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, aiding organizations to make faster, more informed business decisions. The platform's AI capabilities aid businesses in areas like revenue growth, sales improvement and more accurate forecasting. However, its existing setup made it challenging to handle both on-premises and cloud data, increasing the effort and time required to generate AI-driven data pipelines. As the demand for faster, AI-enhanced business insights grew, Anaplan selected NetApp as its primary storage vendor.

Core Strengths of NetApp’s Cutting-Edge Solutions

NetApp’s platform delivers the performance, cost-effectiveness, scalability and availability required for Anaplan’s AI innovation. Anaplan is leveraging NetApp AFF C-Series storage systems for its primary storage requirements. The system offers the capacity and efficiency required to support Anaplan’s SaaS applications.



By tiering secondary workloads to NetApp’s FAS storage arrays, Anaplan can optimize storage costs while maintaining the necessary performance for critical AI applications. Also, NetApp’s ONTAP software allows Anaplan to manage data across the hybrid multicloud environment seamlessly, facilitating data pipeline for AI. NetApp’s MetroCluster configurations ensure that Anaplan’s data is protected and always available. Through snapshot copies for backups and disaster recovery, Anaplan can safeguard its operations.



Therefore, by leveraging NetApp’s intelligent data infrastructure, Anaplan’s IT team can focus on critical initiatives, such as experimenting with AI applications, rather than managing complex data operations.

Demand for All-flash Arrays to Aid NTAP’s Top-line Expansion

NetApp is witnessing higher demand from customers for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, especially the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. The new all-flash A-series is also picking up momentum. AFF A-Series systems were launched in May 2024, engineered to tackle demanding IT workloads like GenAI, VMware and enterprise databases. The new AFF A-Series systems extend the company’s reach in unified data storage for the next generation of workloads.



The company expects the new AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to capture further share in the all-flash market. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company’s All-Flash Array Business’s annualized net revenue run rate was $3.4 billion, up 21% year over year. Total billings rose 12% to $1.45 billion.



Also, Keystone, storage-as-a-service offering is gaining significant traction, with revenues increasing more than 60% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.



Strengthening demand for NetApp’s solutions in flash, block, cloud storage and AI bodes well. In the fiscal first quarter, the company won more than 50 AI and data lake modernization deals. It now expects full-year revenues in the range of $6.48–$6.68 billion, up 5% year over year at the mid-point. Earlier it projected sales in the band of $6.45–$6.65 billion.



Nonetheless, a challenging macroeconomic backdrop that is adversely impacting IT spending remains a headwind.

NTAP’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, NTAP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 47.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 42.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Harmonic Inc. HLIT and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. UI and HLIT presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, Arista pulled off an earnings surprise of 8.25%.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.





