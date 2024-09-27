NetApp Unveils Advanced Gen-AI Data Vision With NVIDIA Integration

NetApp, Inc. NTAP recently announced an advancement in generative artificial intelligence (AI), combining its data management expertise with NVIDIA’s NVDA AI software and accelerated computing. The partnership is aimed at boosting enterprise retrieval augmented generation (RAG), which will unlock the power of next-gen agentic AI. Agentic AI systems can autonomously process vast amounts of data and perform actions based on that knowledge. Through the integration of NTAP’s ONTAP unified storage operating system with NVIDIA’s advanced AI software, the joined forces aim to empower enterprises to harness the full potential of their data for generative AI applications.



NetApp’s ONTAP unified storage operating system is already trusted by tens of thousands of enterprises to manage and store their critical data. The recent enhancements introduce a global metadata namespace that can unify data across multiple storage environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. This creates an unprecedented level of access to enterprise data, unlocking exabytes of information for AI to process.



By applying RAG to their AI initiatives, organizations can build agentic AI systems capable of autonomously retrieving data from various sources, analyzing it and using it to perform complex tasks, ranging from customer service operations to financial businesses.

Key Components of NTAP’s Cutting-Edge AI Solution

The foundation of NetApp’s solution lies in the combination of several cutting-edge technologies and platforms. The integration of NVIDIA NeMo Retriever and NIM microservices from the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform empowers enterprises to not only access their data but also “vectorize” and process it for AI deployments.



Certified for NVIDIA DGX BasePOD infrastructure and NVIDIA OVX solutions and operated through BlueXP, NetApp AIPod offers an end-to-end infrastructure that aids users with their browsing while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance. Through NetApp BlueXP, users can easily manage their AI data pipeline.



Once the data is collected and processed, NVIDIA NeMo can leverage it for generative AI deployments, making it possible for AI applications to autonomously complete tasks, from customer support to complex business decisions. The addition of privacy guardrails ensures that sensitive data is protected throughout the AI lifecycle, providing enterprises with peace of mind as they boost their AI efforts.



NetApp has already initiated the certification process for its ONTAP storage solutions on NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD platform, demonstrating its commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure. Enterprises eager to adopt these new capabilities will have the opportunity to experience them at NetApp INSIGHT, with a technology preview expected later in 2024.

NTAP Gains From Tie-Ups & Momentum in All-flash Arrays

NetApp’s efforts to drive efficiency and foster innovation are evident from the growing partnership deals. Recently, it deepened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to improve customer experiences through accelerated generative AI initiatives, simplified processes, and valuable CloudOps solutions. The expanded alliance is likely to facilitate seamless workload migrations and new application deployments on AWS.



The company is gaining from continued demand for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, especially the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. It is expecting the newly launched AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to capture a significant chunk of the all-flash market. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company’s All-Flash Array Business’ annualized net revenue run rate was $3.4 billion, up 21% year over year. Total billings rose 12% to $1.45 billion.

NTAP’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, NTAP sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 63.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 47.2%.



