NetApp price target raised to $120 from $108 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $120 from $108 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a slight beat and raise quarter, driven largely by AFA strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the window for the next wave of native artificial intelligence data management startups remains open, tempering its enthusiasm around NetApp.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NTAP:
- NetApp price target raised to $140 from $130 at Evercore ISI
- NetApp price target raised to $140 from $135 at Wells Fargo
- NetApp price target raised to $160 from $145 at TD Cowen
- NetApp price target raised to $121 from $115 at BofA
- NetApp price target raised to $132 from $127 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.