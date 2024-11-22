News & Insights

NetApp price target raised to $120 from $108 at Northland

November 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Northland raised the firm’s price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $120 from $108 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a slight beat and raise quarter, driven largely by AFA strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the window for the next wave of native artificial intelligence data management startups remains open, tempering its enthusiasm around NetApp.

