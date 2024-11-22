NetApp price target raised to $120 from $108 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $120 from $108 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a slight beat and raise quarter, driven largely by AFA strength, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says the window for the next wave of native artificial intelligence data management startups remains open, tempering its enthusiasm around NetApp.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NTAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.