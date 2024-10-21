News & Insights

NESR Achieves Nasdaq Uplisting, Boosts Market Position

October 21, 2024

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) has released an update.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has announced its successful uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, signaling a significant achievement for the company in enhancing its market position and shareholder value. The company’s shares and warrants will continue to trade under the ticker symbols ‘NESR’ and ‘NESRW’, respectively. This move highlights NESR’s commitment to solidifying its status as a leading energy services provider in the MENA region.

