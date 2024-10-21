NESR Achieves Nasdaq Uplisting, Boosts Market Position

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) has released an update.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has announced its successful uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, signaling a significant achievement for the company in enhancing its market position and shareholder value. The company’s shares and warrants will continue to trade under the ticker symbols ‘NESR’ and ‘NESRW’, respectively. This move highlights NESR’s commitment to solidifying its status as a leading energy services provider in the MENA region.

For further insights into NESR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.