Neometals Highlights at Annual General Meeting

Neometals Ltd (AU:NMT) has released an update.

Neometals Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting, presenting key updates and future prospects to its stakeholders. Investors are advised to consider their own financial objectives and risks before investing, as the presentation was for informational purposes only. The company remains committed to transparency and regular disclosure through the Australian Securities Exchange.

