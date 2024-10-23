News & Insights

Stocks

Neoen Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio in Ireland

October 23, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen, a leading renewable energy producer, has commenced construction on the Ballinknockane solar power plant in County Limerick, Ireland, set to be operational by 2027. This 79 MWc solar park will contribute significantly to Ireland’s energy mix, producing enough electricity to power over 16,000 households annually. Neoen’s growing portfolio in Ireland, bolstered by recent project wins, underscores its commitment to accelerating the energy transition.

For further insights into FR:NEOEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.