Neoen Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio in Ireland

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen, a leading renewable energy producer, has commenced construction on the Ballinknockane solar power plant in County Limerick, Ireland, set to be operational by 2027. This 79 MWc solar park will contribute significantly to Ireland’s energy mix, producing enough electricity to power over 16,000 households annually. Neoen’s growing portfolio in Ireland, bolstered by recent project wins, underscores its commitment to accelerating the energy transition.

For further insights into FR:NEOEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.