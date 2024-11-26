News & Insights

Neoen Adjusts 2024 Targets, Maintains 2025 Ambitions

November 26, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Neoen SA revises its 2024 adjusted EBITDA target to between €475 and €490 million, down from an earlier projection due to delayed asset sales in Australia, while maintaining its 2025 goals of exceeding €700 million in EBITDA and reaching 10 GW in capacity. Despite the revision, Neoen expects strong growth in its renewable energy operations and continues its transaction with Brookfield as planned.

