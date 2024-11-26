Neoen Adjusts 2024 Targets, Maintains 2025 Ambitions

Neoen SA (FR:NEOEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Neoen SA revises its 2024 adjusted EBITDA target to between €475 and €490 million, down from an earlier projection due to delayed asset sales in Australia, while maintaining its 2025 goals of exceeding €700 million in EBITDA and reaching 10 GW in capacity. Despite the revision, Neoen expects strong growth in its renewable energy operations and continues its transaction with Brookfield as planned.

For further insights into FR:NEOEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.