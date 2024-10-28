News & Insights

Neo-Concept establish joint venture with Liwa Trading Enterprises

October 28, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Neo-Concept (NCI) International Group announces the successful establishment of its joint venture, Lineowa Fashion and Lifestyle, with Liwa Trading Enterprises LLC. This collaboration marks a significant step in NCI’s strategy to enhance its footprint in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, retail markets. “Our partnership with Liwa empowers us to bring Les100Ciels to a wider audience,” stated Ms. Eva Siu, Chairlady of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of NCI. “We’re excited to offer our customers an exceptional shopping experience both online and in-store.”

Read More on NCI:

