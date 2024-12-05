Nelnet makes strategic investment in Edge Focus

Edge Focus announced a strategic investment by Nelnet (NNI). Nelnet’s equity investment in Edge Focus expands an existing partnership, including a strategy to acquire consumer loan portfolios. Edge Focus and Nelnet see the potential for opportunities to work together and leverage the parties’ leading respective strengths. This strategic collaboration will enable Edge Focus to accelerate its growth and innovation while leveraging Nelnet’s extensive experience in financial services and asset management.

