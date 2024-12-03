News & Insights

Stocks

Nel downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

December 03, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Erwan Kerouredan downgraded Nel (NLLSF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of NOK 4, down from NOK 12. The firm expects sentiment and commercial activity to remain subdued at least in the first few months. Despite headwinds and growing liquidity difficulties affecting manufacturers, RBC still sees a strong case for green hydrogen to decarbonize refining and chemicals and believes some names exhibit stronger risk/reward profiles than others.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NLLSF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NLLSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.