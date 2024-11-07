Nektar presents late-breaking results from Phase 2 Study of NKTR-255

Nektar (NKTR) Therapeutics and collaborators at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center presented late-breaking results from a Phase 2 study evaluating NKTR-255 for the treatment of radiation induced lymphopenia after concurrent chemoradiation in locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, patients at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, or SITC, Annual Meeting. The results from the preplanned interim analysis from the REStoring lymphoCytes Using NKTR-255 after chemoradiothErapy in solid tumors, or RESCUE, trial suggest that NKTR-255 effectively reversed radiation induced lymphopenia in patients with locally advanced NSCLC receiving consolidation therapy with durvalumab. Interim pharmacodynamic data demonstrated statistically significant superiority of the eight-week absolute lymphocyte count with NKTR-255 post chemoradiation and in combination with durvalumab versus non-contemporaneous control groups who received either chemoradiation alone or chemoradiation in combination with durvalumab. “These results, combined with the body of evidence previously reported with NKTR-255 in combination with cell therapy, highlight NKTR-255’s potential to enhance clinical benefit in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors” said Mary Tagliaferri, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Nektar.

