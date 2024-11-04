Nektar initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Nektar (NKTR) with an Overweight rating and $7 price target The analyst believes Nektar’s lead asset rezpegaldesleukin has a differentiated IL-2Ralpha mechanaism of action that selectively stimulates tregs. The firm has a high probability of success for rezpegaldesleukin, saying the Phase 1b atopic dermatitis trial demonstrated robust efficacy and safety and validated the utility of targeted treg stimulation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NKTR:
- Nektar’s rezpegaldesleukin Phase 1 study featured in peer-reviewed publication
- Nektar says published Phase 1 NKTR-25 data show favorable efficacy
- Nektar assumed with a Buy at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.