Nekkar ASA’s FiiZK Secures Major Aquaculture Contract

Nekkar ASA’s associated company, FiiZK, has achieved a milestone by securing a contract to supply two closed fish cages to a Norwegian fish farmer, marking a successful turnaround in its business strategy. This contract signifies FiiZK’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, reflecting growing market interest in closed cage systems. With a focus on enhancing its products, FiiZK is poised for future growth in the aquaculture sector.

