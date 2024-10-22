News & Insights

Nekkar ASA’s FiiZK Secures Major Aquaculture Contract

October 22, 2024 — 06:33 am EDT

Nekkar ASA (DE:0TT) has released an update.

Nekkar ASA’s associated company, FiiZK, has achieved a milestone by securing a contract to supply two closed fish cages to a Norwegian fish farmer, marking a successful turnaround in its business strategy. This contract signifies FiiZK’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, reflecting growing market interest in closed cage systems. With a focus on enhancing its products, FiiZK is poised for future growth in the aquaculture sector.

