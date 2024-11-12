News & Insights

Neinor Homes to Distribute 125 Million Euros to Shareholders

November 12, 2024 — 02:02 pm EST

Neinor Homes (ES:HOME) has released an update.

Neinor Homes plans to distribute approximately 125 million euros to its shareholders through a reduction of share capital in two phases, starting between December 2024 and January 2025, with the second phase expected in the first quarter of 2025. This move, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting, indicates a significant return of capital to investors.

