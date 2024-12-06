Needham Initiates Coverage of Celsius Holdings (CELH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Needham initiated coverage of Celsius Holdings (NasdaqCM:CELH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.53% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $42.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 52.53% from its latest reported closing price of $27.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is 1,345MM, a decrease of 1.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,056 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 10.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is -6.43%, an increase of 2,669.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.99% to 198,808K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 12,848K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,764K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,109K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,335K shares , representing a decrease of 74.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 70.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,610K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,631K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 73.68% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 7,437K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,605K shares , representing a decrease of 56.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 66.20% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,075K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing an increase of 76.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 94.74% over the last quarter.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

