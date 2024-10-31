News & Insights

Stocks

Nebius Group’s AI Business Fuels Revenue Surge

October 31, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nebius Group (NBIS) has released an update.

Nebius Group reported a robust 1.7-fold increase in Q3 2024 revenue, reaching $43.3 million, largely driven by its burgeoning AI infrastructure business, which grew 2.7 times from the previous quarter. The company, specializing in AI-centric cloud platforms, is expanding its GPU cluster capabilities in Europe, aiming to support more AI model developments. With strategic investments in AI infrastructure and innovative product launches, Nebius is poised for further growth in the rapidly evolving AI market.

For further insights into NBIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.