nCino price target raised to $44 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on nCino (NCNO) to $44 from $34 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 report on December 4. The firm expects a second-half weighted bookings year based on more existing customer deals in the first half versus more new logo business in the second half, and notes mortgage churn peaked in Q3 last year and total churn peaked in Q4.

