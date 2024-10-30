News & Insights

NCC Group CEO Transfers Shares to Spouse

October 30, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc, a leading global cybersecurity and software escrow company, has announced that its CEO, Mike Maddison, has transferred 146,182 of the company’s ordinary shares to his wife, Julie Maddison. This transaction does not alter his total beneficial shareholding in the company. The transfer was conducted off-market and highlights the movement of shares within the leadership team.

